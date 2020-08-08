Warm Hearth board names new president, CEO

Brad Dalton to head Warm Hearth, Inc.

Blacksburg – The Warm Hearth, Inc., board of directors has named Brad Dalton president and CEO of the Blacksburg-based senior living community.

Edward Spencer, Chairman of the Warm Hearth, Inc. board, announced the selection Monday.

Dalton will assume his new duties in the fall and will take over from retiring Warm Hearth CEO Ferne Moschella.

Warm Hearth Village is a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options on our campus and in the home.

Dalton will bring to Blacksburg a breadth of experience that spans nearly 20 years, 12 of those with AHC.

The search for the new Warm Hearth head was described as “lengthy.” It was also unlike any search the board has conducted in the past, thanks to COVID-19. Interviews were conducted via Zoom, and employees and residents of the village were invited to weigh in on the top three candidates.

After each session, surveys were provided, and the board’s search committee read the feedback. One respondent said, “Brad Dalton presents himself as very sincere, honest, enthusiastic and energetic. His emphasis on being a good listener and the importance of communication infused nearly every topic covered in the interview, and rightly so, since communication with staff, residents and their families, community partners and donors is key to the job of CEO. His description of himself as logical, analytical and organized, while simultaneously being people-oriented, is precisely what I’d look for in a candidate for the position of CEO of Warm Hearth and that combination is what we all admire about Ferne [Moschella].”

Dalton is a native of Dublin and a graduate of Radford University where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He later earned his M.B.A. from Spring Arbor University. He and his wife and two children currently reside in Roanoke.

Asked about his thoughts as he looks ahead to his new role, Dalton said, “I am honored to serve and lead Warm Hearth Village as the next President and CEO. The more I learn about the history of Warm Hearth Village, especially the amazing vision of founders Wybe and Marietje Kroontje, the more excited I become. When I read and learn about the 100-year plan the Kroontjes created, I can’t help but feel lucky to have a part in their plan.

“I have been serving seniors across the commonwealth for the last 12 years, so coming back closer to home to serve the senior community in the New River Valley is really special,” Dalton said. “I will work hard to bring fresh ideas and continued vision to the Kroontjes’ plan, building upon the great success that retiring president and CEO Ferne Moschella achieved during her 20 years of leadership.”.