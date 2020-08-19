STR Calendar

The City of Salem has been monitoring the potential spread of COVID-19, and like you, we have been processing a great deal of information. The safety of citizens, school children and visitors is always the number one priority from the Salem Civic Center to City Hall. Emergency Management team members are in constant contact with the Virginia Department of Health, the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Department and area health professionals at our local hospitals. During this time of uncertainty, people are encouraged to monitor the website (salemva.gov) for official city details on closings or cancellations. This site will be updated daily whenever there is new information.

FIRST AND

THIRD TUESDAYS

Salem Host Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., dinner and a program, Salem Civic Center.

SECOND MONDAY

Paint Bank Ladies Auxiliary meeting, 7:00 p.m. at the Paint Bank Fire Department. Contact 540-897-5346 for more information.

EACH TUESDAY

Practice for the Salem Choral Society, 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday in the choir room of Salem Presbyterian Church, corner of Main and Market streets in downtown Salem. Membership is open to anyone who enjoys singing. For more information, go to www.salemchoralsociety.com or contact director Reed Carter at reed.salemchoralsociety@gmail.com.

Salem Chess Players meet at the Salem Senior Center, 110 Union Street in Salem from 7-11 p.m. Open to anyone 16 years or older. Instructions are available.

Salem Kiwanis Club meets 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. for lunch, Salem Civic Center.

Glenvar Rotary Club meets 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. for lunch in Richfield Retirement’s Recovery and Care Center cafeteria, first floor. Guests welcome.

Knights of Columbus hosts bingo for charity. Proceeds support local charities including RAM House, Madonna House, the Roanoke Rescue Mission, Saint Francis House, food pantries and various youth projects. Games are played from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Gator Hall, at 5301 Williamson Road, near Happy’s Flea Market.

Infinity Acres Ranch Fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church at 321 E. Church Street in Blacksburg. Tickets are $8 while children eight and younger can eat for $4. For more information, contact 276-358-2378.

All ages are welcome to TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) at 5:15 p.m. at the Salem Senior Center. For more information, contact Linda at 540-389-4207.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) meeting. 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church at 2011 Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Contact 540-293-4065 for more information.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a chair caning and basket weaving class will occur at the Salem Senior Center. While free, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch. For more information, contact 540-375-3054.

EACH WEDNESDAY

“Lent Potluck Dinner and Study Classes” will be held at Salem Presbyterian Church, 41 East Main Street, at 6 p.m., beginning March 4 and ending on April 1. Each meeting will begin in the Gresham Hall. All are welcome to attend.

THIRD TUESDAY

The monthly meeting for National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Roanoke Valley Chapter #226 at the Valley View Holiday Inn. The meeting and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, visit nawicroa226@gmail.com.

THIRD WEDNESDAY

Alzheimer’s /Dementia Caregiver Support Group at 2 p.m. at Salem Terrace at Harrogate.

FIRST THURSDAY

Roanoke County Woman’s Club meets at 10:30 a.m. in the conference room at College Lutheran Church in Salem. New members are welcome.

EACH THURSDAY

The Salem Senior Center’s Social Club, known as the 49ers Plus Club, originally started the senior program in Salem over 40 years ago. They have different speakers and/or activities practically every week. New members are always welcome to show up at the Salem Senior Center at 11 a.m. Contact 540-375-3054 for more information.

EACH SATURDAY

Salem Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Select vendors will have country sausage, cage-free eggs, grass-fed beef, cage-pasture-raised chicken, homemade rolls, pieces of artisan bread, muffins, seasonal greens and more.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) meeting. 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church at 2011 Brandon Avenue in Roanoke.

EACH SUNDAY

During the suspension of public worship in the church, St. Paul’s Episcopal will broadcast live a worship service at 10 a.m. on Facebook: facebook.com/st.pauls.salemva — or on the Facebook app.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

The Salem Parks & Recreation Department will be presenting a free drive-in movie experience. Interested individuals should drive up to the parking lot behind the Salem Civic Center around 8 p.m. Admission is free, and the Salem Red Sox will have their grill open for business. People may bring their own food and drinks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

A free Bluegrass concert, “Pickin in the Park,” will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Longwood Park (601 East Main Street) and will feature musical artists Sideline, Gate 10 and Wound Tight. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket. Buddy’s BBQ will have a food truck at the event. No alcohol is allowed on the site. The Salem Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event.