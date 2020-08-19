Planning Commission approves Tyler Avenue hotel plan

A new hotel is planned for Tyler Avenue, with 125 rooms, a rooftop lounge and a restaurant that will serve breakfast,lunch and dinner. The boutique-style Hotel Indigo is an upscale product of the InterContinental Hotels Group.

RADFORD – The Hotel Indigo planned for Tyler Avenue moved another step forward Monday when the Radford Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the plan to Radford City Council.

The 125-room, five story hotel is a Radford University Foundation project and will include a rooftop lounge and a restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. The boutique-style Hotel Indigo is an upscale product of the InterContinental Hotels Group,which also includes Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, among other brands. Room charges will range from approximately $147 to $174 per night.

Radford University Vice President of Finance and Administration Chad Reed recently made a presentation about the project during a joint public hearing with Radford City Council and the Planning Commission.

“This will be the highest quality hotel this side of Roanoke,” said Reed. “The property [which would be the site of the hotel] is currently not generating any revenue for the city and it will be bringing about $300,000 a year in meals and room taxes.”

The 88,000 square foot project is expected to be completed by 2023.

The University is working with JLL, a commercial real estate services firm, on the hotel project, which was originally announced by Radford University President Dr. Brian Hemphill during his State of the University speech last fall.

“The hotel will provide amenities not available at current area hotels and a proximity to campus that cannot be matched, “said Hemphill. “I am confident that our campus will serve as a wonderful backdrop for area visitors and University guests. Imagine standing on the top floor of the hotel in the rooftop restaurant and seeing the beauty and excitement of our campus.”