Pets of the Week

At this time, visits to the Animal Care and Adoption Center are limited to one party at a time in the lobby area. To schedule an appointment to meet a prospective pet call (540) 382-5795 or email animalcenter@montgomerycountyva.gov.

Friendly, outgoing Starr is here to represent herself and her BFF (Best Furry Friend) Suge. They are a bonded pair and would love to go to a home together. Starr does well with children and enjoys a good car ride. Starr doesn’t always like other dogs unless it’s Suge, of course. Suge is a little more reserved but warms up quickly.

Meet Abyss, the cat with the most mismatched name, given her personality. She is a sweet, loving young cat. She really enjoys affection—a head pat, nuzzle, chin scratch. Whatever you’re willing to give, she’s willing to accept. Come by the ACAC to meet her