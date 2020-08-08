Montgomery 4-H to offer new Cloverbud program

Montgomery County 4-H is offering a new program called Cloverbud.

The program will start virtually, but hopes are for in-person encounters as the return to normalcy continues. Cloverbud is for children ages 5 to 8. It offers them the chance to interact with friends and to learn more about what 4-H has to offer. Activities will focus on such topics as natural resources, wildlife, flowers and insects.

Since school and work schedules for many parents are so undecided, the program will launch with a lunch and parents meeting at noon on Monday, Aug. 10, to discuss a program calendar that works for the most families. The meeting will conclude by 1:00 p.m.

To register for the meeting, visit the Montgomery County Extension website at montgomery.ext.vt.edu.. The extension service will send a Zoom link to everyone who is registered by Sunday evening, Aug. 9.

More information is available by contact 4-H Extension Agent Michelle Dickerson atadickerson@vt.edu