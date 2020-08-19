Community brief

The Joan Dorsey Community Clothing Closet, South Colorado at Seventh Street in Salem, is now open each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Trula Byington, the volunteer coordinator of the ministry, said service is by drive-in only. It is conducted by volunteers working inside. Those who need the free clothing can summon from their car a volunteer worker by calling 540-797-4169 and requesting specific articles. No referral is required to receive needed garments for school or work although some articles like jeans and winter coats are rationed.

Byington said volunteers who can follow the health measures of wearing a mask, and working at a distance from others are always needed and may call her at the above number. The closet is one of the services to needy people provided by Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries (SAEM) supported by a dozen of the city’s congregations. It has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.