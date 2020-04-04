YMCA to provide emergency childcare for essential personnel

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge will provide Camp Hope, an emergency childcare program for essential personnel, in the upcoming days to support the fight against the coronavirus. Full-day care will be available to families from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for school-aged children 5-12 years old at their Kirk Family YMCA, Salem Family YMCA and Botetourt Family YMCA locations. A daily rate of $30 will be charged, with financial assistance available if needed. Each site has limited capacity and registration will be received on a first-come, first-served basis.

The YMCA has been working with local hospitals, agencies and other community organizations that employ essential personnel to understand their current needs and determine how to best support them during this time. Additionally, the YMCA is working with community partners to add additional sites, as the demand for childcare rises.

All YMCA sites are licensed programs under the Department of Social Services and will adhere to the most recent guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and Social Services. Those precautions include: maximum child-to-staff ratio nine-to-one, frequent temperature checks, and thorough cleaning with CDC approved disinfectants.

Additionally, children experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or residing in a household with anyone experiencing symptoms will not be admitted.

“The YMCA has stood by the community through pandemics, the Great Depression, World Wars, terrorist attacks and economic disasters,” said Mark Johnson president and CEO of the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “During those times and others, the Y responded to the most pressing needs in our communities and the people who call them home. Today, the YMCA is no different.”

“Even though our YMCA facilities are temporarily closed, we knew we had to support those who directly support our community. We believe that providing child care for vital employees who are working to fight this pandemic will help save lives,” Johnson added.

An interest form and additional information about Camp Hope emergency child care services can be located at www.ymcavbr.org.

Submitted by Brittany Madonna, Vice President of Marketing & Communications

This Article First Appeared On Salem Times Register. View The Original Article Here