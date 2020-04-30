YMCA at Virginia Tech announces Healthy Kids Week

Due to the COVID-19 crisis the YMCA at Virginia Tech, along with YMCAs across the country, cancelled Healthy Kids Day events. Instead of an event the YMCA at VT will focus on healthy options for families with Healthy Kids Week April 27- May 3.

The YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the nation’s largest health day for kids, was designed to inspire families to get in a routine of exercising their bodies and minds. Typically, more than 1.2 million parents and children participate in more than 1,900 free Y community events across the country each spring. Activities throughout the day get kids moving and learning and motivate families to create a healthier home environment.

Throughout Healthy Kids Week, the YMCA at Virginia Tech will offer fun and informative ideas for family friendly activities ranging from bike rides to cooking, from dancing to reading.

One special activity the YMCA at VT has scheduled is an invitation to “Walk a mile with us.” The Y invites families to pick a day during Healthy Kids Week to walk/run/bike/hop or skate a route or a favorite mile and share the video or pictures on the Y’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vtymca.

Dr. Steve Jacobs O.D. & Dr. Jennifer Steckenrider are supporting sponsors of the YMCA at VT Healthy Kids initiative. They have created videos that invite children and adults to join in contests and activities for fun and learning during these days of shuttered schools and businesses.

Families may visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/stevejacobsod/1873950892735601/ to see the videos from the Kids Having Fun Facebook video contest.

Founded in 1873, the mission of the YMCA at Virginia Tech is“building community through learning, leadership and service.” Through its diverse programs, the Y serves the community through four main programming areas: community, education, international and student.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech provides a variety of services for those in need, creates volunteer opportunities open to all, provides leadership development and training opportunities for students and is one of the community’s leading non-profit agencies focusing on community education.

With more than 1,200 volunteers who give more than 20,000 hours annually to the Y’s diverse programs, the Y touches community members from all walks of life while developing new leaders who will continue to make the local community a better place. For more information about the YMCA at Virginia Tech and how local support is needed, visit www.vtymca.org.

