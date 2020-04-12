Women Who Care NRC donate $11,000+ to To Our House homeless program

(L to R) Women Who Care members Brenda Roberts, Sarah Black, Kim Snider, Gunin Kiran, Bettye Ackerman, Debbie Sherman-Lee and TOH Director Carol Johnson pose with a mock-up of the check the group recently donated to the homeless shelter.

BLACKSBURG – Before the coronavirus created a need to avoid public gatherings, the members of the 100+ Women Who Care NRV came together to elect their most recent quarterly recipient of more than $11,000 in unrestricted and immediately-available funds. Following presentations from three exceptional organizations, To Our House received the majority of votes based on a presentation by Brenda Roberts.

To Our House (TOH) is a homeless program of New River Community Action (NRCA) that provides 14 beds to single homeless men and women during the winter months. Concluding its tenth season, TOH partners with faith-based and community organizations to provide shelter, food and compassionate support.

Guests meet at an intake site and are transported to and from a host facility where volunteers serve dinner and offer fellowship. TOH staff are on site to provide case management. To Our House plans to use the money to purchase a 15-passenger van to transport participants.

The 100+ Women Who Care meet quarterly on the third Tuesday of January, April, July and October at Bull & Bones at First & Main in Blacksburg. All interested women are invited to join the group to support local not-for-profits that make the New River Valley a better place to live. The group’s membership area includes the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and the City of Radford. For more information, visit www.100womenwhocarenrv.com or email nrv100wwc@gmail.com.

Due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, the regularly-scheduled meeting for Tuesday, April 21, is canceled. Instead of their quarterly collective donation, the 100+ WWC NRV is encouraging its members to donate directly to any local causes that may need urgent assistance. The group’s next scheduled meeting is currently set for Tuesday, July 21, at 6:15 p.m.