Warm Hearth Village sets up employee emergency fund, provides supplemental pay

Blackburg’s Warm Hearth Village Center recently notified its employees of two ways the organization will be supporting them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a fundraising campaign led by the Warm Hearth Foundation, residents, family members, fellow employees and community members donated more than $20,000 to support the village’s employees and their families during the coronavirus lockdown. Hourly employees unable to work from home whose hours have been cut by 25 percent or more and employees furloughed due to virus-related cutbacks are eligible to receive assistance from the fund.

The fund will also provide financial assistance for any employee or close family member who has been diagnosed with the virus. There are no confirmed cases at the village at this time.

Amy Slone, the Associate Director of Development for Warm Hearth Village, said the foundation has been overwhelmed by the support received for the fund. “This is an unsettling time for everyone, yet we have received donations from near and far to help support our staff,” Slone said. “The fact that our residents and supporters care not only for seniors in need at Warm Hearth, but also for our employees in this time of need is incredible. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

In addition, Warm Hearth Village has committed $30,000 per month in supplemental pay for hourly front-line employees who continue to work on campus, (or in the greater community through Warm Hearth at Home), during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are eager to thank our employees for their dedication to the residents and clients we are privileged to serve under extremely challenging circumstances” said Ferne Moschella, President and CEO of Warm Hearth Village.

Warm Hearth Village is a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options on its campus and in the home.

