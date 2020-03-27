Warm Hearth Village recognizes employees with 20 years of service

Warm Hearth Village recently proudly recognized a group of employees who in 2020 achieved the milestone of 20 or more years of service.

They represent nearly every discipline at Warm Hearth, from nursing to administration to maintenance and dining services. Warm Hearth’s mission is to nurture a transformative environment where people live and work in community, knowing their contributions are essential to the village’s success.

“Their contributions are immense and the historical perspective they possess is invaluable,” said Ferne Moschella, President and CEO of Warm Hearth Village. She celebrated her 20-year milestone in January and is in the midst of planning for her retirement in September of this year.

Many in the group worked with founders Wybe and Marietje Kroontje and were inspired by their vision and tenacity in chasing their dreams, which resulted in the establishment of Warm Hearth Village. When asked why they have stayed with the organization for so long, the number one answer they gave was “the residents.” A close second was “Ferne Moschella.”

An additional 54 employees will celebrate anniversaries of 10 or more years of service in 2020.

Warm Hearth Village is a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options on our campus and in the home.