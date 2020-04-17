VT airport receives grant from COVID-19 legislation

The Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport is located on 248 acres adjacent to the university’s main campus on Research Center Drive in Blacksburg and is operated by the Virginia Tech/Montgomery Regional Airport Authority.

The Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive airport in Blacksburg was among nine airports in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District to receive a grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) legislation.

The Federal Aviation Administration distributed the grants, designed to relieve the economic distress inflicted upon the airports by the coronavirus.

The Blacksburg airport received a grant of $69,000. The total of the seven grants was $357,000.

Ninth-district congressman Morgan Griffith said about the grants, “The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted tremendous damage on airports, including the general aviation airports in the Ninth District. Travel restrictions and the economic slowdown have greatly reduced passenger and cargo traffic. The $357,000 in FAA grants distributed to airports in the Ninth District is a vital lifeline, helping to sustain them through the present crisis.”

Grants were distributed to the following airports: Abingdon: Virginia Highlands, $69,000; Blacksburg: Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive, $69,000; Dublin: New River Valley, $30,000; Hillsville: Twin County, $20,000; Jonesville: Lee County, $20,000; Richlands: Tazewell County, $20,000; Smyth County: Mountain Empire, $30,000; Spencer: Blue Ridge, $69,000; and Wise: Lonesome Pine, $30,000.