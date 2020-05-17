News Messenger

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech was founded in 1872 and incorporated an earlier school known as the Olin and Preston Institute. Originally open only to white men, the Corps of Cadets was part of the original school. The first women graduated in 1925 and the school was integrated during the 1960s. The drill field and Burruss Hall are shown here in the 1980s. (News Messenger Collection, Montgomery Museum of Art & History)

 

