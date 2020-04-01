Virginia governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order Monday afternoon to protect the health and safety of Virginians and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Executive order number 55 took effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.

The order directs all Virginians to stay home except in extremely limited circumstances.

Individuals may leave their residences to obtain food, beverages, goods, or services as permitted in Executive Order 53, which was issued last week by the governor; to seek medical attention, essential social services, governmental services, assistance from law enforcement, or emergency services; to take care of other individuals, animals, or to visit the home of a family

Member; to travel as required by a court order or to facilitate child custody, visitation, or child care; to engage in outdoor activity, including exercise, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements; to travel to and from one’s residence, place of worship, or work; to travel to and from an educational institution; to volunteer with organizations that provide charitable or social services; and to leave one’s residence due to a reasonable fear for health or safety, at the direction of law enforcement or at the direction of another government agency.

The executive order also directed all Virginia institutions of higher education to stop in-person classes and instruction. Private campgrounds must close for short-term stays, and beaches will be closed statewide except for fishing and exercise.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” the governor said. “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing. I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

