VFW Post 1841 and Auxiliary in Daleville will not be having their monthly meeting on May 21. The post home is closed until further notice from the state government.

Also, the annual flag retirement ceremony, usually on Sunday before Memorial Day, has also been cancelled. However, the post is still accepting old, worn US flags in the flag box just outside the double front doors to the post.

