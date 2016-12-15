US 11 detour at Exit 150 postponed until December 20

Due to weather conditions forecast for this weekend, the opening of Gateway Crossing and the detour for Route 11 has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, according to an announcement by the Virginia Department of Transportation. VDOT had hoped to put the detour in place on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The traffic switch is now scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and drivers should expect delays throughout the day. Traffic in the area may be stopped periodically as barrels, pavement markings and barricades are removed and reset for the new traffic pattern. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for signs, flaggers and changing traffic patterns. The traffic switch is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. and Botetourt County deputies will be assisting with traffic control.

Detour Information

When the traffic switch has been completed, Route 11 from Gateway Crossing to the intersection of Route 220 and Route 11 will be closed to through traffic and Gateway Crossing will be the detour for traffic off of Route 11. Drivers will need to watch for signs to direct them through the interchange.

Detours for access to Route 11, Route 220 Alternate and Route 220 will be as follows:

From I-81:

· All traffic accessing Route 220 Alternate or Route 11 from I-81 will use exit 150 A.

All traffic accessing Route 220 northbound towards Fincastle from I-81 will use exit 150 B. No other access will be available from this exit.

From Route 11:

· Route 11 southbound traffic will use Gateway Crossing to Route 220 Alternate to return to southbound Route 11.

· Route 11 northbound traffic will use Route 220 Alternate to Gateway Crossing to return to northbound Route 11.

· Access to businesses on Route 11 located between Gateway Crossing and the intersection of Route 11 and Route 220 will be available to local traffic only. A barricade will be in place on southbound Route 11 preventing through traffic.