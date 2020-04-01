United Way awards Radford-Fairlawn’s Daily Bread, Community Health Center COVID-19 Impact Fund money

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread, which has continued to provide meals to hungry people during the pandemic, is one of two organizations to receive round-one funding from the United Way of the New River Valley’s COVID-19 Impact Fund. The other organization receiving impact-fund money is the Community Health Center.

“As the Coronavirus continues to spread across Virginia and the U.S., the United Way of the New River Valley has been working diligently to support community response efforts,” reads a statement by the United Way. “In response to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the United Way of the New River Valley created a COVID-19 Impact Fund. The fund was created to support local nonprofits who are supporting individuals and families in the New River Valley impacted areas by COVID-19.

“These funds will facilitate community efforts for service providers by allowing them to access funds from one collaborative source during this crisis.”

On Thursday, Mar. 26, United Way NRV was able to distribute funds to two community agencies “thanks to the generous donations received to date.”

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread was awarded $2,000.

“This money will be used for them to provide [more than] 100 meal boxes to their clients,” according to the United Way. “Distribution of boxes will be in lieu of take-out meal service for community members most vulnerable to the impact of the virus or who have been placed on in-house isolation. This will serve as an alternative to take-out meals to encourage vulnerable or ill neighbors to remain in their homes while still receiving requests. Requests will be taken by phone, and boxes will be delivered weekly by volunteers from the Radford Sheriff’s Department.”

“We want to thank United Way of the New River Valley for everything,” Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread’s Program Manager Dora Butler said. “We are extremely grateful for their support.”

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley, based in Christiansburg, was awarded $2,750 from the impact fund. The health center is a non-profit healthcare organization that serves uninsured individuals and people who are insured with Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance.

The health center is key to keeping local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Patients with injuries and routine illness can go to the health center for care, keeping them out of emergency rooms and freeing up crisis personnel for patients testing positive for COVID-19.

United Way will continue to review applications to the COVID-19 Impact Fund. To access the application, agencies can go to the United Way website or email info@unitedwaynrv.org.

Donations are also being accepted on United Way’s website.

This Article First Appeared On News Journal. Read Full Article From Its Original Source Here