UDC members donate to nursing homes, LAP Shelter

Fincastle Chapter 797, United Daughters of the Confederacy met on March 4. Members had collected many magazines for four nursing homes and delivered them to the appreciative recipients. The members also gave a big supply of needed items to The League for Animal Protection Shelter in Fincastle. The members are pictured with First National flags to be placed on the graves of ancestors and were to report back where they placed them. The members are also pictured holding a paper chain link band with their ancestor’s name.

