U.S. News & World Report ranks six Radford University graduate programs among best

Six programs in Radford University’s College of Graduate Studies and Research are ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 edition of Best Graduate Schools, released earlier this month.

Featured in the 2021 U.S News & World Report rankings are Radford University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT), Master of Science or Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders with a concentration in Speech-Language Pathology and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

In addition, Radford University Carilion (RUC) was ranked among the top health schools.

RU President Brian O. Hemphill said he is proud of the university’s rankings.

“Radford University has long been known and respected for its delivery of high-quality academic programs in a student-centered environment,” said the president. “This latest set of rankings reaffirms the unique nature of the Highlander experience across many disciplines and degree levels. On behalf of the Radford family, I am so proud of the great work occurring on the main campus and at the recently established Radford University Carilion.”

The Davis College of Business and Economics’ part-time MBA program provides a broad-based, cross-functional education in core business areas with targeted electives in analytics and innovation designed to prepare students for advanced leadership roles in the global economy’s private and public sectors. Graduate business courses provide experiential learning opportunities that engage students in the educational process, thereby providing a bridge between theory and practice. The MBA program, along with Davis College, is accredited by the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The program is delivered through an innovative tri-modal method that allows students to participate in courses on campus, online and through 90-minute evening interactive sessions with faculty.

The MFA program is a terminal studio degree for students to pursue professional activities as a practicing visual artist or for entry into college teaching. The degree consists of 60 semester hours of course work, a thesis and an MFA exhibition. Students work closely with graduate faculty to plan their individual program of study, selecting an area of concentration, such as painting, watercolor, photography, graphic design, ceramics, jewelry and metalsmithing or drawing.

The DPT program is designed to foster an intellectual and psychomotor teaching/learning environment that is student-focused. The educational format engages students to develop and perfect decision-making skills, critical thinking, psychomotor skill development and social skills integration. Participation and application of current research stimulates practitioners to be current in everyday practice and pursue life-long learning. These activities result in the development of diverse autonomous practitioners with the intellectual awareness, social skills and psychomotor skills to positively impact their communities and the profession of physical therapy.

The MOT program prepares students for rewarding careers in occupational therapy, a science-driven, evidence-based profession that enables people of all ages to live life fully by promoting health and recovery from illness, injury or disability. After passage of the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT) test, graduates are licensed to practice in hospitals, day care facilities, nursing homes, schools, community centers, workplaces, private practice or a client’s home.

The Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders graduate program in Speech-Language Pathology is accredited by the Council on Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). The program offers academic and clinical curricula that provides students with the knowledge and skills required for the Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology (CCC-SLP).

Radford University’s School of Nursing offers an online program to prepare registered nurses with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). The program is distance-based to promote maximum flexibility, while maintaining quality nurses theory and its uses and research-based courses to prepare graduates to work in a variety of settings and provide leadership in healthcare. The program culminates in a residency tailor-made to the student’s learning needs and career goals.

To learn more about these and other Radford University graduate and undergraduate programs, visit www.radford.edu.

To learn more about the U.S. News & World Report rankings and methodology, visit its website at www.usnews.com/grad.

