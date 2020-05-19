Two receive scholarships from MCSWC District

Mountain Castles Soil and Water Conservation District awarded a $1,000 scholarship to two Botetourt County high school seniors.

Faith Settle of Lord Botetourt High School received the $1,000 John and Hallie Seibel Memorial Scholarship.

Andrew Newcomb of James River High School was awarded the $1,000 Harold P. “Bubby” Entsminger Honorary Scholarship.

Both students have excellent academic records and a strong commitment to conservation. An active member of the Lord Botetourt FFA, Settle plans to attend Ferrum College and complete coursework to help her become a soil scientist. Newcomb is also active in FFA and was a member of the award-winning Environmental and Natural Resources team for James River. Newcomb plans to attend Dabney S. Lancaster Community College.

Mountain Castles SWCD annually presents a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from each of Botetourt County’s two high schools. For more information on this and other district education programs, visit http://www.mountaincastles.org

