Two county employees test positive for COVID-19; government center closed

Late Friday afternoon, two Montgomery County employees tested positive for COVID-19. As a result and out of an abundance of caution, the Montgomery County Government Center is closed to both citizens and employees for two weeks.

While the Montgomery County Government Center is shut down, the following local government functions will continue: emergency services and public safety; operations at the Montgomery County Courthouse (some restrictions apply); solid waste convenience sites and disposal; water and sewer services; and animal control response for bite cases, incidents involving seriously injured animals, or official requests for services made by public safety officials in response to emergency incidents.

For questions about specific local government operations during this time, visit www.montva.com/status.

Residents are reminded to continue to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, keeping household surfaces clean (including cell phones), coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discard it) or your elbow, avoiding touching your face, practicing “social distancing,” avoiding shaking hands, remaining at home if you’re sick, and avoiding others who are sick.

Residents who feel ill should not go to an emergency room but should call their health care provider or the local health department.

The New River Health District has activated a local public health hotline at 540-267-8240, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) also has a public health hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.