Travis, Lelia Jeanette Maclin

Lelia Jeanette Maclin Travis (known as “Jen”and “Sis”), age 97, passed away on April 24, 2020, at English Meadows Senior Living Community in Blacksburg. She was born June 17, 1922, at the Maclin family home in Warfield, Va., to the late John H. Maclin, Sr. and Laura Page Maclin. One of eight children, Jeanette was predeceased by sister Beatrice M. Lyles and brothers John H. Maclin, Jr., Raymond Maclin, Herman L. Maclin, Harvey P. Maclin and Murray Maclin.

At an early age she was baptized and joined Piney Grove Baptist Church in Warfield and remained a faithful member for many years. She regularly attended and supported Poplar Mount Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Va., and attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Christiansburg..

After graduating from Brunswick County Schools, she attended St. Paul’s College in

Lawrenceville and Virginia State College in Petersburg, Va. She then went on to Hampton Institute in Hampton, Va., where she took courses and worked as Secretary to the President. She worked in administrative and secretarial positions at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, Christiansburg Institute and James Solomon Russell High School in Lawrenceville and retired after many years of outstanding service in the Office of the Registrar at St. Paul’s College.

Jeanette was united in holy matrimony on June 25, 1950 in Brunswick County, Va., to David B. Travis, Sr., who predeceased her in 2004. They were blessed with two sons, David Byrd Travis, Jr., and Rodney Page Travis.

Jeanette was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved people and enjoyed entertaining friends and family in her home. She was involved in various community outreach efforts in Lawrenceville. She was an active member of Can Do Social & Civic, Inc., and the Brunswick County NAACP and participated in many events and activities with churches and St. Paul’s College.

Jeanette’s grandchildren were the love and joy of her life. She admirably called them “poscwolly.” She enjoyed being entertained by them and preparing their favorite meals. She was also known for being an avid watcher of soap operas, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Family Feud with Steve Harvey, and had unbelievably good luck with the Pick 3 and Scratchers lottery.

She took her first cruise in 2006 to the Cayman Islands and Cancun, Mexico, with sons

Rodney and David, Jr., and daughter-in law Deborah. She thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

She loved good food, visiting family and taking family vacations.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, David Byrd Travis Jr. (Deborah), Rodney Page

Travis; her grandchildren, David B. Travis, III, Dionne A. Travis, Danette Travis Sajous (Carl), Jonell D. Finley, Rasha S. Travis, Sierrah D. Travis, Rodney (TJ) Travis, Jr.; her great-granddaughters, Liza M. Sajous and Nyelle M. Sajous; a sister, Bernice Maclin Sydnor; sisters-in-law Jennie Maclin and Flora Maclin; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and other family and friends.

In keeping with the guidelines of the current pandemic crisis, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the Poplar Mount Baptist Church family cemetery in Lawrenceville. Online condolences can be sent to dhtravis@yahoo.com.

Lyles Funeral Service, Purcellville, Va., is in charge of the arrangements.