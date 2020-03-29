By Sports Editor Brian Hoffman

Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! Who’d a thunk it?

I’ve seen the photo shopped pictures, but it’s still hard for me to imagine Brady in the Copper and Red colors of the Bucs. If we indeed have football in the fall it’s going to be quite interesting to see how he does.

While it will be strange to see Brady on another team, star quarterbacks changing teams are more common than you’d think. For every Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Eli Manning or Jim Kelly, who played their entire careers with one team, there are a dozen others who played for multiple organizations. And I’m talking big stars, not journeymen like Brian Hoyer, Jeff Garcia or Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Below are a list of 20 famous NFL quarterbacks and the team they’re most associated with. However, none of them played for that team their entire career. See how many you can correctly guess which team they ended their playing career with. I’d think if you get 15, that would be pretty good.

Answers are at the end of the column. If you cheat you’re only cheating yourself.

This is the kind of stuff I think about when no games are being played.

Joe Namath – Jets

Joe Montana – 49ers

Johnny Unitas – Colts

Jim McMahon – Bears

Brett Favre – Packers

Michael Vick – Falcons

Randall Cunningham – Eagles

Peyton Manning – Colts

Archie Manning – Saints

Jim Hart – Cardinals

Donovan McNabb – Eagles

Bobby Layne – Lions

Roman Gabriel – Rams

Kenny Stabler – Raiders

Norm Van Brocklin – Rams

Bernie Kosar – Browns

Warren Moon – Oilers

Drew Bledsoe – Patriots

Boomer Esiason – Bengals

Jim Zorn – Seahawks

ANSWERS TO QUARTERBACKS QUIZ

1.)Rams, 2) Chiefs, 3) Chargers, 4) Packers, 5) Vikings, 6) Steelers, 7) Ravens, 8) Broncos, 9) Vikings, 10) Redskins, 11) Vikings 12) Steelers, 13) Eagles, 14) Saints, 15) Eagles, 16) Dolphins, 17) Chiefs, 18) Cowboys, 19) Bengals after three seasons with the Jets and one with the Cardinals, 20) Packers, then ended with Winnepeg Blue Bombers.

