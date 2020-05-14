Three more William Byrd seniors sign college commitments

By Sports editor Brian Hoffman

Three more William Byrd seniors have committed to further their education and play sports in college. Jacob Johnson will play baseball at Concord University; Abbey Murtaugh will swim at George Mason University; and Eli West will take his talents to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to play football for Shenandoah University. The Terriers usually hold a signing day for future collegians but were not able to do so this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. (photos submitted)

