Third COVID-19 case identified in PC

Health officials said a woman in her 60s is the third case of the Coronavirus to be identified in Patrick County.

Nancy Bell, public information officer with the West Piedmont Health District, said it is not known where the woman was exposed to the virus.

She has no travel history, Bell said, adding that the woman is isolated at home.

Her close contacts have been identified, Bell wrote in a release.

Additional information was not available.

