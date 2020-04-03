The third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Henry County

By Debbie Hall
A woman in her 40s is the third person in Henry County to test positive for the coronavirus, according to Nancy Bell, Population Health Manager/Public Information Officer for the West Piedmont Health District.
The case was “a known household case with no travel history,” Bell said, adding that symptoms began to appear on March 29, and the woman began isolating at home. On March 29, all of the woman’s close contacts were identified and quarantined, Bell said.
The woman was tested on March 31, and by 8 p.m. on April 1, results were received from the lab, Bell said.
She added the woman continues to be in isolation at home.
A woman in her 60s was the second confirmed case.
Bell said that case was not believed to have been contracted through travel. She declined additional comment.
A man in his 50s was the first confirmed case, according to Robert Parker, Public Information Officer with the VDH. He added additional details would not be released.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a statewide Stay at Home order to protect the health and safety of Virginians and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The executive order was effective immediately and will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.
It directs all Virginians to stay home except in extremely limited circumstances. Individuals may leave their residence for allowable travel, including to seek medical attention, work, care for family or household members, obtain goods and services like groceries, prescriptions, and others allowed in the order.
Bell said in a hypothetical situation, if a person with a confirmed case of the virus worked in a retail establishment before the illness was confirmed, staff with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) would conduct interviews with other employees, obtain other contacts to conduct additional interviews, and then make recommendations based on those findings.
Bell recommends that shoppers or others who venture outside their homes follow the preventative guidelines outlined by the VDH, including frequently washing hands, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.
So far, there are no confirmed cases in the City of Martinsville or Patrick County; one case in Pittsylvania County and five cases in Franklin County, VDH data showed Wednesday.
Data also showed that in Virginia as of Wednesday, 15,344 people have been tested, with 1,484 confirmed cases; 208 hospitalized and 34 dead.
Fairfax has the highest number, with 288 confirmed cases, followed by Arlington with 119, Prince William County with 106 and Loudoun with 105.
For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
(Brandon Martin contributed to this report.)
