The Herald wins three VPA awards

Last week, the Virginia Press Association (VPA) announced the winners of its 2019 VPA News and Adverting Contest. The Herald was honored with three awards.

Aila Boyd, editor, took second and third place in the Feature Series or Continuing Story category. The series of articles that won second place chronicled three generations of the Harris family who were diagnosed with leukemia. The judge for the category had the following to say about the articles, “This is such a sad but hopeful story. Great job on the follow-through with the family.” The series of articles that won third place highlighted various recipients of the Educator of the Month honor, a collaboration between The Herald and Botetourt County Public Schools. The judge for the category had the following to say about the articles, “Good writing style and good enterprise reporting on an under-reported subject.”

Boyd also took third place in the Feature Story Writing category for an article about three generations of the Harris family being diagnosed with leukemia.

Members of another state’s press association judge the entries for this year’s competition.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here