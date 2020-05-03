Subway employee uses stimulus check to help Warm Hearth Village seniors in need

Pictured (L-R) are Subway franchisee Scott Hillyard, employee Kassie Wright, franchisee Melanie Morris.

Kassie Wright, a local Subway employee, used her stimulus check to purchase Subway sandwiches for 153 seniors who live on low, fixed incomes at North and South Trolinger and New River House apartments at Warm Hearth Village.

Wright, a mother of four, said the owners of the Subway franchise had taken such good care of her and fellow Subway employees during the pandemic, so she wanted to use her stimulus check to help others. She said she knew Warm Hearth Village had residents who could benefit from her help.

“I know that seniors are having a very hard time during the COVID-19 pandemic and I want them to know someone is thinking of them and cares about them during this difficult time,” she said. So, Wright contacted Cindy Wiley-Lamb, the resident services coordinator for independent living apartments, to share her idea and devise a plan to help.

Franchise owners Melanie Morris and Scott Hillyard were so moved by Kassie’s selfless gesture, they sold the 153 subs to her at a discounted rate, and then split the out-of-pocket cost with her. “We wanted her to be able to use some of her stimulus check on herself and her family while still allowing her the opportunity to pay it forward,” said Morris.

The sub sandwiches, along with chips and cookies, were delivered to residents at Warm Hearth Village by village staff. One resident, Bridget McMahon, said, “We all really appreciated such an uplifting treat at this time. Such a lovely gesture and the chocolate chip cookie was priceless. I told all my children and they said, ‘Oh mom. That’s great. We love Subway.’”

The staff at Warm Hearth Village said they were overwhelmed by the community’s generosity for their residents and expressed their gratitude to Wright and so many others who have reached out with supplies, donations of money and cards with kind words.