Stephanie Scott promoted to Richfield Living Controller

Richfield Living, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, recently announced the promotion of Stephanie Scott to Controller.

Scott, a graduate of American National University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and The Management Institute at Roanoke College, joined the team in April 2016 and most recently held the position of Richfield Living Business Office Manager. Stephanie brings more than eighteen years’ experience in banking and fiscal management to her new role. She enjoys working with seniors, and her extensive financial background in the long-term care industry will enable her to successfully support the operations of Richfield Living.

Cherie Grisso, Richfield Living CEO states, “Stephanie’s experience of operations and all elements of billing and reimbursement made her a natural choice for the Controller position. I have had the benefit to work with Stephanie for many years and I am grateful for her passion for our residents, which is unique for her role, and quest to do the right thing. She makes us all better.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Controller for the Richfield Living community,” said Scott. “It is an exciting time here at Richfield for our residents and team members as we transition to the household model of care, and I look forward to continuing to support our community through this transition and beyond.”

Submitted by Lisa Clause, Director of Marketing & Philanthropy

