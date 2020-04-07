Statewide stay at home order issued by Governor Northam, Craig County resident tests positive

Shawn Nowlin

At approximately 2 p.m. on March 30, Governor Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay at home order. People should leave their homes, Northam outlined in the Executive Order, only to obtain food and supplies, care for family, work, medical care or exercise.

Gatherings of more than ten people are banned, and a Class 1 misdemeanor can be charged to any person who fails to obey. Businesses that cannot properly follow the social distancing order are required to close. Institutions of higher learning are instructed to cease in-person classes. Gov. Northam’s order will remain active until June 10, unless it is later rescinded or amended.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” Northam said. “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing. I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

More than 12,000 Virginians have been tested, and 30 people have died because of COVID-19. As of Wednesday morning, Virginia has documented roughly 1,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and that includes a Craig County resident.

According to Jim Cady, the county’s emergency services coordinator, the individual was tested outside of Craig County. Someone came forward with information, and that allowed county officials to investigate the veracity of those claims. After some due diligence was done, it was confirmed that one person had tested positive for COVID-19.

This individual has since followed the health department’s recommendations to self-isolate at home. Local officials now are working with health officials to improve the information of confirmed cases. While there are no other confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning, a few people have been tested.

Because Virginia only has 18,500 beds, including 2,000 ICU beds, officials say the state is not yet at the point where it can give a test to everyone. To provide the latest updates, Governor Northam will be issuing regularly scheduled briefings at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

