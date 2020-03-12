Spring sports officially open for Salem, Glenvar on Monday

[ad_1]



Spring sports will officially begin on Monday, the first day of Virginia High School League regular season events.

Both Salem and Glenvar teams will open the new season with scheduled contests.

Salem High will have five games going as the baseball and boys’ soccer teams host Harrisonburg while the girls’ soccer team is at Harrisonburg High. The tennis teams will both play Franklin County, with the girls at home and the boys in Rocky Mount.

The Salem baseball team is looking forward to another successful season. Salem shut out a strong William Byrd team in a scrimmage at Billy Sample Field last Saturday in a high school jamboree.

“We are returning six veteran players that were on the team that made the State Championship run in 2018,” said coach Wes McMillian. “This year’s team features strong pitching and one of the most talented supporting casts that Salem Baseball has possessed in years.”

Key players include pitchers Zian Honaker and Hunter Tensen and Virginia Tech bound centerfielder Parker Stallard.

The Salem boys’ soccer team has a new coach in David Atkins….

