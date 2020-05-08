Some businesses test executive authority

By Brandon Martin

As the economic strain of mandatory closures in the midst of coronavirus (COVID-19) bears down on small business owners across the state, some owners are beginning to test the constitutionality of Executive Order (EO) 53 and EO55 by Gov. Ralph Northam.

So far in Virginia, three preliminary injunctions have been sought against the executive order – each with varying outcomes. So just how broad is executive authority?

The shooting range SafeSide was the first to challenge Northam’s authority by stating that EO53 infringed on Second Amendment rights.

Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts ruled in favor of SafeSide and prohibited law enforcement from blocking citizens’ access to the gun range.

“The purpose of the right is to have a population trained with firearms in order to defend the Commonwealth,” Yeatts said, adding that proper training and practice at a range “is fundamental to the right to keep and bear arms.”

Attorney General Mark Herring issued a statement criticizing the court challenge and saying that his office is looking for ways to respond.

“Unfortunately, the gun lobby believes the ability to shoot a gun indoors during this pandemic is worth risking further spread of the virus and making Virginia communities and families less safe,” he told the Associated Press.

As of now, the ruling only applies to SafeSide, according to University of Virginia (UVA) law professor Richard Schragger, who told The Virginian Pilot that the reasoning could be applied to subsequent lawsuits brought by others in the state.

The second challenge to EO53 came in a Culpeper County Circuit Court where Judge Claude Worrell denied Merrill C. “Sandy” Hall’s injunction to keep his Gold’s Gym facilities in Henrico County, Chesterfield County and other parts of Virginia, open.

Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Moneta, and Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, represented Hall, and said that they planned on challenging the judge’s ruling.

Stanley said that it was “necessary and essential” to appeal the decision because Hall and all Virginians’ rights were being infringed due to the executive order implementing criminal penalties on those seeking to remain open to protect their livelihood.

McDougle argued the judge’s ruling contradicted the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision in 2016 that overturned former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s executive order, which restored voting and civil rights to felons who had served the terms of their convictions.

“The Supreme Court in Howell v. McAuliffe clearly ruled gubernatorial power is not absolute,” McDougle said. “If the only limit on a governor’s power is his own judgment, it is effectively absolute.”

The preambles of EO53 and EO55 address Northam’s reasoning. He cites the authority granted to him by the General Assembly pursuant to Virginia Code § 44-146.17.

Under the clause, a governor acting as the Director of Emergency Management shall “take such action from time to time as is necessary for the adequate promotion and coordination of state and local emergency services activities relating to the safety and welfare of the Commonwealth in time of disasters.”

The powers vested to the governor all for them to issue orders in their judgement “required to control, restrict, allocate or regulate the use, sale, production and distribution of food, fuel, clothing and other commodities, materials, goods, services and resources under any state or federal emergency services programs,” according to § 44-146.17.

“He may direct and compel evacuation of all or part of the populace from any stricken or threatened area if this action is deemed necessary for the preservation of life, implement emergency mitigation, preparedness, response or recovery actions; prescribe routes, modes of transportation and destination in connection with evacuation; and control ingress and egress at an emergency area, including the movement of persons within the area and the occupancy of premises therein,” it stated.