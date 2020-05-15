Radford News Journal

Senior photos line Main Street in a show of support

1 min ago
1 Min Read

Photos by Heather Bell

With the current pandemic conditions, this year’s high school graduates are missing out on some senior year milestones. Radford City Schools has been going the extra mile to show the students support, with yard signs,tee-shirts and, the newest outreach, these impressive banners lining West Main Street with photos of the graduates. “A special thanks to Eleven-West for the yard signs and T-shirts, and Ballpark Signs for the street banners,” reads a message from Radford High School.  “Radford City Engineering and Electrical Departments hung the banners, and Radford City Government and Radford City Schools got the banners.”

