Salem Farmers Market remains open with changes

Meg Hibbert Contributing writer

Vendors are providing pre-ordered produce, meats and baked goods at the Salem Farmers Market each Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m. under COVID-19 precautions.

On May 2 the market added one-way pedestrian traffic to the routine, in addition to masked and gloved vendors, packaged orders and other precautions.

Market Manager Isaac D. Campbell explained that the city wants to keep the market open during the pandemic, and is taking steps to provide safe purchases.

“To facilitate adequate social distancing at the market, we’ve flipped the market around for pickups on foot,” Campbell said, noting that the pre-order pickup area has one-way arrows on the pavement, with an entrance off Broad Street and exit next to Main Street.

Vendors were already working with a pre-order system, that customers order in advance and pickup on Saturday mornings, Campbell said.

He said the market is working toward pre-ordered produce bundles which customers would order the week before. Those would probably be in place by June, Campbell said.

There will be no cap on SNAP and EBT purchases, he added.

Customers are asked to wear a face mask while at market, maintain at least six feet from other shoppers and vendors, to send only one person to the market, not to touch market surfaces, to prepay with vendors before coming. Also, no pets are allowed at the market during this time.

People who want to order can contact vendors by phone, email and text to place their orders. A list of phone numbers is posted at the market, and those plus other contact information are on the Salem Farmers Market website and Facebook page.

Individual vendors accept orders through Thursday before market Saturdays.

Campbell said he expects more vegetable vendors at the market in June.

Here are the listing of vendors currently at the market, their contact info and what they grow, produce or make:

Stump Ridge Farm, pork and grass/grain-fed beef, 540-616-7866.

Four Oaks Farms, hydroponic lettuces, basil, greens and microgreens, 540-334-6257.

Roanoke Bagel, bagels, 540-561-0692.

Sparks Family Farms, grass-fed beef, 276-692-7922.

Catawba Valley Farms, eggs and honey, 540-312-4831.

The Cookie Lady, blueberry muffins, cinnamon rolls and sourdough bread, 540-354-8616.

The Bee Hive, local honey, 845-705-0982.

Though not at the market currently, Flower Haven is open for orders and pickup of flowers, hanging baskets, plants and cakes at their home farm in Roanoke County. The phone number for Kristy Sowers is 540-598-1784.

