RU student is first COVID-19 case confirmed in Radford

RADFORD – Radford University confirmed Tuesday the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in the city is a student at the university.

The student had returned to the university after spring break and has since been self-quarantined off campus. It marks the first case of COVID-19 in the City of Radford and Montgomery County.

"Radford University has been notified that a student tested positive for COVID-19,” Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill said in a written statement. “The confirmed result came back today (March 24, 2020). Since returning to the local area following spring break travel, the student has been self-isolating at an off-campus, non-university operated location. The student has not visited campus since being exposed to and diagnosed with COVID-19. As such, the risk to the campus and the community is very low due to the student being in self-isolation except for seeking medical treatment. This determination and information was provided by the Virginia Department of Health through the New River Health District.”

"This is a critical time in which we must place the health of ourselves and others first and foremost," Hemphill continued. "I strongly encourage all members of the campus community to comply with social distancing requirements, while also practicing good hygiene through regular handwashing and sanitizing surfaces. Also, anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and seek medical treatment as appropriate.

"This is not a time to panic, but a time in which we must follow practical advice and exercise sound judgement," Hemphill said. "We will make it through this together as one Radford family, a united community, and a caring commonwealth."

“We as a community have the obligation to take further steps to curtail the spread. Our first and most effective defense is to limit potential exposure,” said Radford Public Information Coordinator Jenni Wilder. “Radford residents are reminded to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to practice social distancing when grocery shopping, fueling your vehicle and completing other essential tasks. Remember to observe the hygiene steps of washing your hands frequently, sanitizing flat surfaces, not touching your face, and social distancing when associating with others.”

Radford City Mayor David Horton earlier this week confirmed receiving word of the infection. “Our New River Health Officials have been on a high alert for weeks and are responding appropriately as is our community,” the mayor said. “We will continue to share facts and resources with Radford citizens to help them make good choices and protect themselves and their families. We wish the patient a swift and full recovery.”

City Manager David Ridpath said the community must have resolve at this time.

“As a community, commonwealth, and country, we need resolve and compassion,” he said Tuesday. “Take care of your family and look out for your neighbors who may need extra assistance. Together, we will be far more successful than we could ever be alone. The city is using all available resources, as well as advisories during this unprecedented time.”

“Radford City officials continue to monitor COVID-19 and are in regular contact with regional officials and representatives of the Virginia Department of Health,” Wilder said. “Citizens are reminded to ensure they seek up-to-date information from reliable sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the City of Radford website.”