Robbery at BP Food Mart on Virginia Avenue in Vinton

VINTON–At approximately 0711 hours this morning Vinton Police officers responded to BP Food Market, 210 W. Virginia Ave for an armed robbery. A white male, described as being late 20′s to early 30′s in age, 5’11″- 6″1″ in height wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and dark ball cap entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk. He then fled on foot.

Attached is a surveillance photo of the suspect from the morning robbery at the BP Food Market in Vinton. If the public has any information regarding the identity of this man please contact the CRIMELINE at (540) 344-8500 or the non emergency number for the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.

No further information is available at this time. Lieutenant G. A. Austin

Vinton Police Dept

311 S. Pollard St

Vinton, VA 24179

(540)283-7027