Radford University to reopen for fall semester

Radford University has announced that it will reopen for the fall 2020 semester following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campus reopening will include full operations, such as on-campus housing and dining services, followed by face-to-face instruction beginning on August 24, 2020.

The reopening process will begin on August 3, 2020.

To support the reopening effort, each vice president will develop a phased approach for the return of employees based on divisional needs and priorities. This will require the return of select employees between the time in which Governor Ralph Northam’s temporary stay-at-home order is lifted and the campus reopening.

All summer Session courses will remain online.

In announcing the fall opening, Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill shared the following with students, faculty, and staff.

“The health, safety, and well-being of you and your fellow Highlanders remain our top priority. As a result, we are working diligently on contingency planning to account for continued developments based on analysis and research by public health experts.

Additionally, we are examining policies and procedures regarding social distancing protocol; personal protective equipment, or PPE, utilization; testing availability; classroom configuration; event size; etc.”

President Hemphill applauded students, faculty, and staff for their perseverance in the face of adversity and understanding in this time of uncertainty.

“Your stories of overcoming barriers and obstacles have inspired me and your fellow Highlanders. I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you back to campus with all locations completely open and all services fully available for the fall 2020 semester. We will overcome this unprecedented challenge together as one Radford family.”

For additional information regarding Radford University’s monitoring, planning, and response to

COIVD-19, visit www.radford.edu/coronavirus.