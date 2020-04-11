Radford University names Executive Director of General Education

Radford University has named Professor of Criminal Justice Nicole Hendrix, Ph.D. as Executive Director of General Education effective May 1, 2020.

In this capacity, she will lead the general education efforts, oversee its ongoing integration into undergraduate degree programs at Radford University and serve as a member of the Academic Affairs Leadership Team.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as the University is in the process of implementing a faculty-driven general education reform effort. REAL is a cutting-edge, innovative model that incorporates general education seamlessly into the entirety of a student’s career at Radford University. The REAL Model provides an opportunity for students to meet area requirements through majors, minors and certificates with foundational writing and mathematic requirements added to promote academic success. The fundamental learning areas of the REAL Model that all students will encounter prior to graduation from Radford University are scientific or quantitative Reasoning, humanistic or artistic Expression, cultural or behavioral Analysis and applied Learning. The REAL Model is slated to launch in Fall 2021.

Hendrix has served in a variety of roles at Radford University since 2006, including Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice, which is housed within the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences. She also served as Graduate Program Coordinator in the Department of Criminal Justice and currently serves as both the Interim Chair in the Department of Political Science and Interim Director of Core Curriculum.

In being selected for this new role, Hendrix said, “I’m thrilled to take on this leadership role and grateful to have the opportunity to support our faculty and students within general education. Over the last three years, it has been my privilege to work alongside my colleagues as they re-imagined general education at Radford University. Looking forward, I remain completely committed to bringing the REAL Curriculum to fruition as a signature program at Radford University, a program that is faculty-driven and student-centered.”

Reporting to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Hendrix will work closely with the college deans, department chairs and school directors, as well as the newly-created Academic Success Center and the Office of the Registrar, to coordinate the implementation of the general education curriculum.

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Joseph P. Scartelli, Ph.D. said, “Dr. Hendrix has essentially become the ‘go to’ person for everything related to general education on our campus. Working with scores of faculty and staff on the development of the REAL Curriculum in recent years has revealed a remarkable level of knowledge and understanding of the critical role a strong general education program plays in the undergraduate academic experience. In addition, her passion for providing a rich and relevant foundation for all undergraduate degrees is truly impressive and quite evident. I personally appreciate her willingness to assume this leadership position to serve our students and university in such a significant manner.”

In reflecting on the prior work to develop and support general education efforts, Professor of Literacy Education Katie Hilden-Clouse, Ph.D. shared her appreciation and excitement regarding the selection of Hendrix. “From the moment our campus began general education reform nearly three years ago, Dr. Hendrix has led Radford University through an inclusive process of identifying our values and creating a model. This year, she has tirelessly facilitated faculty efforts to turn the innovative REAL Curriculum vision into a student-centered reality. I can’t imagine a person better suited to serve as the Executive Director of General Education.”

President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. added, “On behalf of the Radford family, I am pleased that Dr. Hendrix will yet again expand her role at Radford University. She is dedicated to her scholarly activities and passionate about student-centered efforts. Her tenure at Radford University has been marked with much success and forward momentum. I am confident that she will continue to make significant contributions in this new and expanded role.”

Hendrix received both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also received a Doctor of Philosophy in Criminal Justice from the University at Albany.

-Radford University