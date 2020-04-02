Radford University extends modified campus operations and reschedules May commencement

Radford University has announced that modified campus operations, as originally announced on March 11, 2020, will be extended through May 9, 2020, representing the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Campus operations will continue in accordance with Governor Northam’s social distancing requirements as students are engaging in online courses and many faculty and staff are working remotely.

Commencement exercises, scheduled for the week of May 4, 2020, are being rescheduled for the week of December 7, 2020. In making the announcement regarding commencement, Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. shared the following message with May 2020 graduating seniors.

“Twice a year, the Radford family comes together in a very special way to celebrate the academic achievements and significant milestones reached by the graduating class. At Radford, commencement is truly a capstone to the Highlander experience, a community celebration, and a sight to behold. This year, we must take unprecedented action and reschedule the May commencement to an anticipated time in which the public health threat to our graduates, our guests, and our community has passed.

“As a result, we are making the difficult, but right, decision to move May commencement activities to December. Ceremonies will be held as follows: December 11, 2020, for Radford University Carilion (RUC) at the Berglund Center in Roanoke and the College of Graduate Studies and Research on the main campus in Radford; and December 12, 2020 for Radford University in the Dedmon Center in Radford.

“You have worked so very hard throughout your educational journey to make your individual dreams a reality. I ask you to remember that you have made your dreams come true, and no one can take this achievement away from you.

“Radford University pledges to celebrate you during a time in which your health and that of your guests will not be at risk. Please know that your degree will be conferred and mailed shortly following the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.

“This is a difficult time for every student, faculty, staff, and community member,” Dr. Hemphill concluded. “I ask for your continued patience and understanding as Radford University pledges to do all that we can. This is not an ideal situation for our University, but we continue to do our best in making decisions as quickly and thoughtfully as possible and communicating as broadly and openly as possible. We will make it through this together as one Radford family.”

The main campus in Radford, Radford University Carilion and the Roanoke Higher Education Center in Roanoke, and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon remain open; however, visitors are not encouraged.

All students, faculty, and staff are required to carry their university-issued identification with them at all times, as access is limited to business purposes only, and some buildings are closed.

The university is continuously monitoring this evolving situation and regularly providing

detailed updates to the campus community with information available at

www.radford.edu/coronavirus.

This Article First Appeared On News Messenger. Read Full Article From Its Original Source Here