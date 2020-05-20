Radford residents named outstanding students at NRCC











Seven students from Radford were recently recognized as Outstanding Students by New River Community College.

In lieu of the previously scheduled in-person annual President’s Awards ceremony typically held on campus that honors outstanding students, students received a congratulatory letter from the college president as well as a plaque honoring their awards. Students are also being individually recognized on NRCC’s social media outlets.

The awards were determined by the faculty in the various programs at the college. All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award have completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate, diploma or career studies certificate and are eligible to graduate from the college this spring or summer.

Students from Radford who were honored included Isaac Spencer Altizer, Electronics Technology; Grace Elizabeth Atallah, General Studies Fine Arts and Art History; Jeremiah Michael Ganoe, Machine Technology; August Ian Hawel, Writing; Keagan Henegar, General Studies; Tessen Ritchey, Music; and Bridget Jean Tuosto, Engineering Design Technology.

