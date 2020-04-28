Radford local elections now set for May 19

RADFORD – Radford voters will now cast their ballots for Radford City Council and School Board on May 19.

Friday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam invoked his statutory authority to postpone the May general and special elections by two weeks, from May 5 to May 19. The governor also moved the June primary elections from June 9 to June 23. Elections are scheduled in 56 localities across the commonwealth, including Radford.

Radford Voter Registrar Tracy Howard has announced the following deadlines in regards to the upcoming municipal elections.

“From Radford Director of Elections: As most Radford Voters have now heard, the May Election has been postponed until Tuesday May 19. All relevant deadlines have been extended by 14 days.

Our new timeline is as follows;

Tuesday, May 12 – last day to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you. If your application is received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday the 12th, a ballot for the May election will be mailed.

Saturday, May 16 – last day of absentee voting. We will be open on that Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. for voting in the office.

Tuesday May 19 – Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All absentee ballots returned will be counted and added in with the regular election day precinct numbers.

The candidates for Radford City Council are: Onassis Burress; Andrew Crane, Dick Harshberger; and Forrest Hite.

The candidates for School Board are: Chris Calfee, Justin Mosby, Jody Ray, Jenny Riffe, and Mary Knarr Smith.

Earlier this month, Northam recommended moving the May elections to November, which required action by the general assembly. While the House of Delegates approved the measure, the Senate failed to do so.

“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” said Northam. “While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”

The governor has directed the Department of Elections to provide the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to General registrars on the best practices to maintain social distancing and sanitization standards at polling locations.

Northam is encouraging voters to vote absentee by mail if their municipality is holding a general or special election on May 19. The Department of Elections recommends voters who request an absentee ballot use the reason code for having a disability or an illness.

Voters can request online that an absentee ballot be mailed to them by visiting elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo or by downloading and printing a request form at elections.virginia.gov/forms and returning the completed and signed form to their local general registrar’s office by mail, fax, or scanned attachment to an email. The contact information for general registrar offices is on the form. In addition to English, forms are available in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Korean.

Voters completing a paper application may use reason 2A, “my disability or illness” to complete their form. Voters completing an online application to request an absentee ballot will need to follow the prompts and select “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on election day.” They will then have the option to choose “my disability or illness” as the reason for their request.

“Elections are a critical function of our government,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “We will do everything in our power to maintain the integrity of our democratic process while ensuring the safety of all Virginians.”

Only individuals who are eligible to vote on May 5 may participate in the elections on May 19. No new candidates are eligible to participate in the postponed elections. The deadline to register to vote or to update an existing registration for the May 5 elections has passed. The deadline does not change for the elections scheduled for May 19.

Local general registrar offices must receive mailed-in requests for absentee ballots for the May 19 election by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. Voters are advised to apply immediately to account for any potential delays in mail delivery.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the local general registrar by 7:00 p.m. on election day, May 19. Voters can find contact information for their local general registrar at elections.virginia.gov/localGR. Voters are encouraged to mail their completed ballots as soon as possible to ensure they arrive before the deadline.

“This is the most challenging time in election administration that any of us have ever lived through,” said Allison J. Robbins, President of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia. “Registrars across Virginia are committed to ensuring all the election officials feel protected while performing their duties on election day. Registrars are equally committed to ensuring the safety and security of all voters and ensuring that voters can cast their ballots with confidence that they will be counted.”

The Department of Elections is recruiting election officers to work at polling locations for the upcoming elections. Election officers are always in demand, but their service is needed even more now as the elections process faces unprecedented challenges.

Election officers perform a wide range of functions on election day, including setting up and breaking down activities at polling locations, providing voters with basic voting instructions, verifying voter information, and assisting with other duties as needed.

The governor is encouraging college and university students to become involved as election officers, especially when many retired Virginians—a population that traditionally serves as election officers—are at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19. While working as an election officer, students are not only able to help their communities, but they are also eligible for compensation.

Apply to work as an elections officer at elections.virginia.gov, email info@elections.virginia.gov, or call (800) 552-9745 or contact the local general registrar’s office.

