Radford High teacher creates protective equipment for police

Heather Bell

RADFORD – A Radford High School teacher has created personal protection equipment for the officers of the Radford City Police Department, helping keep them safe during the COVID-19 environment.

Cody Roberts, who teaches drafting at RHS, 3-D printed 30 face masks and donated them to RCPD.

“They are wonderful partners with us and we wanted to do all we can to help keep them safe,” said Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Robert Graham of the RCPD. “Cody made 30 of these, but has the capability to make many more if they are needed. RCPD was in short supply of personal protective equipment and we wanted to help. Cody did some research and came up with this design, printed the design this weekend and we delivered them [on Monday]. Thanks so much to Cody, and thank you RCPD for all you do during these challenging times.”

Radford City Police Chief Jeff Dodson said the masks are a great example of the community coming together.

“Thanks Rob and thank you Cody for making these great masks,”said Dodson. “They certainly will help to keep our officers safe during this challenging time. It is truly amazing to see community partners come together to help one another during crisis. Go Radford!”

Roberts said Graham and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Ellen Denny approached him about helping the RCPD out with some PPE.

“Luckily I have a good friend in Roanoke that is helping out making some PPE for Carilion. I reached out to him and was able to get the same file they’re using in Roanoke,” said Roberts. “The rest was pretty easy. I’m very happy that I was able to help out.”

