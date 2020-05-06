Radford Farmers Market offers pre-order pick ups

“The Radford Farmers Market is proud to offer fresh and local foods, vegetables, goods and more – and to do it safely. During the COVID-19 time, we are making it easier for customers to get in touch with our local farmers and vendors – including phone and online orders and scheduled pick up times in Radford. Contact vendors to place your order check in often (on facebook) for newly added vendors.” Find out more by searching Radford Farmers Market on facebook, and market vendors hope to opeate the traditional market soon.