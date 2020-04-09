Radford City first responders now wearing masks

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Radford City police, fire and rescue personnel have been encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when responding to calls and interacting with the public.

This change will not affect how public safety personnel operate. Both the police department and fire and EMS agencies in Radford will continue to respond to calls, but this added precaution will help ensure the safety of the first responders and the public.

Please continue to do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by

• washing your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer,

• keeping household surfaces clean (including cell phones),

• coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discard it) or your elbow,

• avoiding touching your face,

• practicing “social distancing,”

• avoiding shaking hands,

• remaining at home if you’re sick,

• avoiding others who are sick, and

• staying home except in extremely limited circumstances.

Should you think you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, call your health-care provider or your local health department (do not go to the emergency room).

The New River Health District has activated a local public health hotline at 540-267-8240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – noon; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) also has a public health hotline at 877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For updates related to coronavirus and the impact on Radford City, visit www.radfordva.gov.

Jenni Wilder

City of Radford