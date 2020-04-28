Quinter A. Cook, Jr., 73, of Blacksburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He was a veteran who served six years in the National Guard. Quinter enjoyed life to the fullest through his family, friends and adventures. He will be greatly missed by so many who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Quinter A. Cook Sr., and Louise Whittaker Cook, and his wife, Vicki Lee Woods Cook.

Quinter is survived by his sons, Daniel and daughter-in-law, Diane; Kevin, and Michael; his siblings, Linda Cook Tallant, Jerry W. Cook Sr. (Debra), Karen Cook Linkous (Timmy), Larry R. Cook (Kathy), Donna M. Cook (Chip Bryant) and Darryl G. Cook (Veronica); one grandchild, Mara Cook Price; and one great-grandchild, Axton Price; extended family member Rachael Saville; and many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

