Public health task force sets up drive-thru testing site for coronavirus

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Public Health Task Force has established drive-thru testing, assessment and referral sites, as part of the regional COVID-19 public health response. The first site is now open at Blacksburg High School.

These are closed sites, so they are not open to the public and residents should not visit them. The sites will operate in various locations and at various times, as needed.

Only those individuals with a letter of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the sites, and then only by appointment, to receive appropriate testing, assessment and referral services.

“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, “but because capacity is limited we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.

“In the vast majority of cases testing does not inform our recommendations for medical care,” Dr. Bissell said. “The best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and social distancing. That’s how we stay well, and how we protect those around you today, and those we will be with tomorrow.

“These sites take the pressure off our hospital systems and first responders so that they can provide essential medical and public safety services, around the clock," said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson. “Instead of being tasked with assessment and transport, they can concentrate on true life-threatening medical emergencies.”

The task force has identified a variety of resources, including buildings, vehicles, equipment and personnel, throughout the region that stand ready to be deployed as response assets. The task force works cooperatively to provide effective measures to protect residents in the face of this public health emergency and will provide appropriate instructions and information as additional protective measures are recommended.

For more information, call the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.