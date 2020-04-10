Proposed county budget unveiled, adjustments to be made as needed

By Debbie Hall and Brandon Martin

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall on Tuesday rolled out the county’s proposed spending plan for Fiscal Year ’20-21.

The proposed $157,204,902 is an increase of 4.2 percent over the current fiscal year budget of $150,808,768.

Essentially all of the proposed increase is due to mandated expenses, Hall said when presenting the budget during to the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

The plan does not include a tax hike of any sort, with the proposed increase to be paid from current fiscal year revenue, according to Assistant County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

“Our revenue this year was actually better than we budgeted,” he said.

Hall said level funding is recommended for “nearly every aspect of county operations” in the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1. That means level funding to the school division, no raises for county employees and only one outside agency recommended for a requested funding increase.

He said the school budget drives more than half of the increase, along with other factors such as substantially rising costs under the Children’s Services Act (CSA) and increases in the county’s self-insurance program.

He proposed allocating $18,925,432 to the school division – which represents level local funding and is roughly $1.1 million less than the school system requested in its March 5 request.

“Clearly things have changed drastically since that request was made, and to fully fund this request at this time would be inconceivable,” Hall said, adding that the overall proposed school budget is $88,073,018.

Even before the recent economic crisis wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall said county staff “noted that the school system was to receive additional state funding of nearly $3.5 million in each of the next two fiscal years. Clearly any changes coming from the April 22 General Assembly veto session will have significant impacts on the school budget, and there may be further local adjustments required after that,” he said.

Costs associated with the Children’s Services Act (CSA) will nearly double, to an estimated $2,050,201, Hall said. “We also will face the task of filling CSA cost overruns in the current budget. These costs are rising unabated, because of increases in foster care cases, service provider fees, and other issues. We are told that our costs are better than those of numerous surrounding localities, but that doesn’t make us feel better.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office requested nearly $2 million in additional funding, “both for startup and operational costs and personnel associated with the construction of the new adult detention center,” Hall said. “These needs, particularly the tasks associated with the new jail, are essential” and included hiring and training more than 100 new personnel, establishing the managerial staff and training them for enhanced correctional opportunities.

“However, the money to fully implement these updates simply is not available as we write this narrative. Again, as we wander our way out of the haze over the next six months, we hope to readdress these issues,” Hall said.

The budget includes no raises for county employee, Hall said, adding that “it is the administrative staff’s hope that we can address this issue at some point during the year, most likely with a stipend to all employees.”

He said the county’s share of the school system carryover could be tapped to fund the stipends. However, “We think it is prudent to hold onto that funding for now, just in case the world goes even more haywire than it already has.”