Police Report

The Salem Police Department reported the following people were arrested and charged March 10–16. Arrest indicates an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent unless found guilty in court. Police do not release the names of persons under the age of 18.

Those arrested and their charges were listed as:

March 10 – Keaton L. McKenzie, 22, public intoxication; Hunter M. Roberts, 23, violation of probation; Kelly R. Long, 30, possession of controlled substance; and Spencer S. Hite, 26, public intoxication.

March 11 – Keaton L. McKenzie, 22, possession of controlled substance; Kayleigh M. Pratt, 22, possession of controlled substance; John Hopper IV, 25, domestic assault and battery, strangulation of another; Jennifer C. Rohman-Navarra, 36, possession of controlled substance; Daniel W. Tunstall, 41, failure to appear; Taylor R. Coffey, 26, failure to appear; and Ryan P. Dooley, 26, failure to appear.

March 12 – David Trevino, 41, public intoxication; and David C. Tansil, 81, public intoxication.

March 13 – Stanley E. Wood, 60, DUI; Savannah D. Forbes, 29, shoplifting; and Crystal R. Melton, 44, shoplifting, contributing to delinquency of a minor.

March 14 – Karen R. Barton, 48, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; John D. Hoosier, 43, violation of protective order; Kelly E. Pendleton, 35, violation of probation; Randall J. Walls, 44, threaten to burn; and Allison M. Fitzpatrick, 19, public intoxication.

March 15 – Keila L. Rochford, 35, failure to appear; and Rasheedah S. Mayes, 33, shoplifting.

March 16 – Cecil D. Vick, 39, public intoxication; Karen R. Burton, 48, public intoxication, obstructing justice, criminal trespass; Jeremy A. Quick, 33, assault and battery; Samuel D. Goff Jr., 38, failure to appear; and David K. Compton Jr., 32, domestic assault and battery.

