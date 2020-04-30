Police parade helps boy celebrate birthday

Heather Bell

CHRSTIANSBURG – A Christiansburg boy recently got some help celebrating his birthday in style with a parade of emergency service vehicles and personnel.

Will Hundley, the son of Katie and David Hundley of Christiansburg, turned four last week. His mom, like so many parents dealing with children’s birthdays during the COVID-19 self-isolation in which everyone is currently living, wanted to make it special for her son. So, she sent out a Facebook invite to the moms of Will’s daycare class at Radford Early Learning Center for Will’s classmates to do a drive by parade.

“She also asked if anyone that knew or had a connection with the police department to see if they could have a police car or fire truck to come too,” said fellow parent Belinda Blodgett of Radford. “I then reached out to Investigator Don Link who I’ve known for years and he set it up through his police department by asking for just a couple of units to go out. Meanwhile the units all came together and did more than a couple, there were over 10 department vehicles and over 15 uniform personnel.”

They played Happy Birthday over their PA system and gave him a gift from the department, a Christiansburg police department bag and a stuffed dog. Sergeant Cochran, Lieutenant Perdue, and Investigator Link, all with the Christiansburg Police Department, helped bring it all together.









