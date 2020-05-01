PC Urgent Care to close

Patrick Urgent Care will be closed until further notice beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, May 1, according to Dr. Richard Cole.

The closure is due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Cole wrote in a social media post.

“It is no longer financially viable due to the dramatic drop in the number of patient visits,” he said, and added the main office, Patrick County Family Practice, will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“If you are acutely ill or running a fever, please call our office at (276) 694-4466 for instructions,” Cole wrote.

His providers “no longer have swabs to check for COVID-19, as they have been diverted to the hospitals,” Cole said. “We can, however, check for flu, strep” and other illnesses.

All patients will be screened at the door of the medical office, and telehealth visits by video chat will continue to be available. Call the office to schedule a telehealth visit.

